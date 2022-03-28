THE first ten minutes of the film by Uncharted are available for free on Youtube. Find the video at the head of the news. This is an initiative aimed at pushing the release of the home editions of the film, which can be booked right now.

The digital version will be released on April 26, 2020, while the film will be available for purchase on May 10 Blu-rayin 4K UHD and on DVD.

The Uncharted film has been in the works for years, changing director and screenwriters several times, before being able to be defined and hit theaters. In the shoes of a young man Nathan Drake we find Tom Holland, while in those of his friend Victor “Sully” Sullivan Mark Wahlberg. The villain Santiago Moncada is instead played by Antonio Banderas.

If you want more informationread our Uncharted review where you will find written:

Uncharted is far from being a film that will revolutionize adventure cinema and the whole seventh art. Aware of the legacy he carries on his shoulders, however, he is honest and admittedly exaggerated, exactly like the saga from which it takes its name. In all honesty we cannot say that we did not have fun and that we did not miss a few more or less sincere smiles in finding so many “old friends” struggling with their first adventures. The advice is to stop the mask of the great critic, both cinematographic and videogame, and to take Uncharted for what it has always been: an exaggerated and funny toy, with a simple and immediate writing. And believe us, if you do this, then you will laugh out loud when you are faced with a really well made cameo dedicated solely and exclusively to all video game lovers and to those who for years have stupidly complained about something that had no sensible foundation. Ah, and don’t forget to watch ALL the credits, which is now a must.