A has just been released new trailer from Uncharted, in which the release date of the film with Tom Holland in cinemas.

The film will be released on February 18, 2022 (same launch date as Horizon Forbidden West, which has just entered the Gold phase) and, on the official PlayStation channels of Twitter, the latest trailer has just been released, which shows several action scenes.

A few days after Sony released a new poster on Uncharted, viewers can now enjoy the film. The film focuses on the famous video game saga starring Nathan Drake, here played by the young Tom Holland, known throughout the world for his role as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor claimed that the scene shown in the poster was one of more difficult to turn. The scene was made famous by the third chapter of the saga, is revived in the film, which traces the story of the birth of the friendship between Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan. Both the poster and the newly released trailer confirm the release date in theaters, hinting that, fortunately, there will be no postponements.

There are still no indications on the possible release of the film through digital services and streaming platforms. The film will be released in cinemas and, in Italy, will arrive one day in advance, on February 17.

Within the film it is also present Antonio Banderas, although its role has not yet been clarified, along with Sophia Ali And Tati Gabrielle, respectively in the role of Chloe Frazer And Braddock. In both the posters and trailers released so far of Uncharted it is possible to notice a similarity with the atmosphere that reigns in video games. The scenes action packed and suspense go hand in hand with the adrenaline-pumping storyline of PlayStation titles.

Anyone wishing to deepen their knowledge on the subject, before the release of the film in theaters, can take a look at our in-depth analysis on the new collection of games Uncharted Collection: Legacy of Thieves.