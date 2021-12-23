Sony has just released a second trailer for the upcoming live-action film Uncharted, with Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan.

The trailer, which lasts more than two minutes, sheds a lot more light on the story of the film and offers us some new glimpses as the two main characters and beyond. We are indeed able to take a look at some of the vast action sequences that will be featured in the film once it hits theaters around the world.

As we can see the two meet in a bar and quickly become friends, already joking with each other right from the start. Drake shows Sully his collector’s room with a map for “the greatest treasure that has never been found”. It’s an easy way to kickstart the story, but it’s inherently Uncharted. We can also see the character played by Antonio Banderas, who will be the villain of the film. Nathan and Sully steal the relic and fight some of his henchmen, destroying pretty much everything in the process. Here is the trailer.

Uncharted the film will be available in Italian cinemas from February 17th.

Source: ComicBook