The film Uncharted certainly has its share of critics, but those who have seen the film at the cinema certainly have not been disappointed. The action film based on the adventures of Nathan Drake was a hit in theaters, quickly becoming one of the most successful video game adaptations. The global box office figure has also recently hit a big milestone.

According to the latest figures from Forbes and reported by Benji Salesthe film just passed i 400 million dollars worldwide. Among other video game films, this puts Uncharted behind Warcraft, Rampage, and Detective Pikachu, with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 catching up.

Sony will certainly be pleased with this result, especially considering how much time the film spent in the making. Probably a sequel will also arrive at this point given the enormous success of the first chapter, but for now nothing else has been announced.

Uncharted has now become only the 4th video game movie adaptation ever to gross $ 400m + at the Global Box Office • Domestic – $ 147.6m

• International – $ 253.1m

• Global – $ 400.7m Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman has said Uncharted “Is a new hit movie franchise for the company.” pic.twitter.com/txG1LvpGIM – Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) May 22, 2022



Always from the iconic PlayStation IPs we remember that the TV series of The Last of Us is currently under development, much awaited by players from all over the world and which for now does not yet have a launch window.

