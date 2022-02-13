The release date of Uncharted in cinemas is set for the next February 17in a few days, e Tati Gabrielle shared some messages that she exchanged with Zendaya during the recording.

The actress, famous for playing the witch Prudence in The terrifying adventures of Sabrinathe hugely successful Netflix TV series, worked alongside Tom Holland. The latter is rumored to be Zendaya’s boyfriend, although the couple have not confirmed anything regarding their love life.

Tati Gabrielle will play the mercenary Braddock in Unchartedwhile Tom Holland will be the protagonist, a young man Nathan Drake. The actress attended the Oakland School for the Arts of Oakland along with Zendaya. The two former schoolmates kept in touch while filming for the film, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Mary Jane wanted to send a greeting message and congratulate Tati.

The actress told Glamor that working with Tom Holland was positive as the young Hollywood star is a lot funny, silly and ironic. Furthermore, Tati Gabrielle stated:

I grew up with Zendaya! We went to school together. On set Tom was texting her while we were shooting and then she texted me and said, ‘Hey, Tom says you’re doing a fantastic job! I send you a hug!’

The latest released trailer of Unchartedpacked with action and adrenaline-pumping scenes, has confirmed the release date of the film in the cinema. Waiting fans were happy there wasn’t a delay, as it was for Morbiusfor which we will have to wait until April 2022.

Tom Holland also talked about the upcoming movie with Fabio Rovazzifamous Italian singer-songwriter, during a recent trip to Italy, also sharing some details of his life.