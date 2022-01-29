With the release of Uncharted Collection: Legacy of Thieves, let’s go back to talking a little about the famous Naughty Dog series with also a particular background on Sully, which was going to be protagonist of its own chapter before the developers finally chose Chloe for the spin-off.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End had put an end to the story of Nathan Drake, but the series could continue with another chapter and Naughty Dog he had initially thought of Sully, who seemed the ideal candidate to be at the center of the new story. However, the developers then decided to focus on Chloe and build on this the story of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, also included in the newly released collection.

“I took the side of Chloe“, revealed game director Shaun Escayg in an interview, talking about this particular background in the creation of the chapter in question.” She always seemed an intriguing character to me. So self-centered and selfish, she just wants to understand what made the character this way. Then, by combining this with Nadine – a thief and mercenary – the disaster that can come to mind cannot but make us think of a great conflict to be staged “.

So Sully was sidelined to make room for the couple Chloe and Nadine, who then had a great success with Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Just yesterday the launch trailer for Uncharted Collection: The Legacy of Thieves was staged and we also refer you to its review to learn more about the title in question.