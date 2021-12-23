Through a video released a little while ago, Sony has recently released the official trailer for Uncharted, the film based on the famous video game series developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for Sony PlayStation consoles. Inside the trailer it is possible to see new scenes regarding the expected film, along with a small gift for all fans of the saga.

After the official poster of the film was released recently, now comes the trailer of the expected film, available on the cover of this news fully dubbed in Italian. Inside the trailer it is possible to see additional scenes that had not been shown before, along with Sullivan’s long-awaited mustache.

The appearance of Mark Wahlberg with a mustache was also highlighted by the official PlayStation account, who jokingly put on emoji of a man with a mustache following the movie’s trailer. In addition to the long-awaited mustache, which the actor himself had briefly shown in a video on his profile Twitter last year, there are also tons of new action scenes.

The plot, which will see the beginning of the friendship between Nathan Drake and Sully, will see the two future friends in search of a buried treasure, which will lead to combat on airplanes, on ships and even on ships flying in the sky. Apparently the typical action of the games has also been transposed on film, through the interpretation of Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

The new trailer for Uncharted, as well as being full of action and breathtaking scenes, reminds us that the film will be released in Italian cinemas starting next February 17th, with no information regarding the digital output at the moment. From the little information available on the trailer, the story will also see the search for Samuel “Sam” Drake, brother of Nathan who was thought to have disappeared.

The same character had been introduced on Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and then also appear on Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, spin-off of the series.