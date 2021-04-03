Uncharted is one of the most anticipated films by video game fans. However, it is believed to be a flop due to the films that were based on games and received low critical reception.

Despite the bad comments on social networks, the filming of Uncharted ended a few weeks ago, although the release date has been rescheduled by Sony Pictures’ decision.

The order is due to the fact that the release schedule is saturated and the release date of the feature film has been affected by the presence of another production on its opening weekend.

Is about Thor: love and thunder from Marvel Studios, which is scheduled to premiere on February 11, 2022, the same date that Uncharted was scheduled to debut on the big screen.

For this reason, Sony Pictures has changed the date of the film starring Tom Holland to February 18, 2022 , a week later than planned.

Uncharted – official synopsis

The video game series tells us about the journey of Nathan drake on his search for the lost treasure of El Dorado with the help of a friend, Victor Sullivan ‘Sully’, and journalist Elena Fisher.

Uncharted would not be a faithful adaptation to the video game

Apparently, the film will have certain creative freedoms, such as Holland He stated in an interview for IGN, but he will keep some aspects of the video game.

“There was a lot of inspiration from the games, but it’s young, fresh character material, because obviously we didn’t get to meet him when he was younger.”