After the grandiose riot with Spider-Man: No Way Homethe well-known actor Tom Holland has returned to take on the role of a much-loved character from the pop world, with his most recent interpretation in the film adaptation of the series Unchartedand with the theatrical rehearsal and the success came the gadgets and action figures of his Nathan Drake.

In fact, IGN colleagues showed the brand new “statuette” produced by Diamond Select Toys and dedicated to fans of the film version of the intrepid treasure hunter with gods attached small accessories taken from the film. The reproduction that will be sold at the budget price of $ 24.90 it should arrive in the autumn of this year.

Nathan’s action figure from the Uncharted it also has articulated limbs with which it will be possible to change position to the young Nathan to pose according to your tastes. Furthermore, by slightly changing the subject, it will be available for booking from February 18, 2022just a few weeks after arriving in cinemas.

Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake is getting an action figure. Get a sneak peek at this upcoming figure from Diamond Select

About the film by Unchartedin the past few days we have presented our review dedicated to the film that has left us quite satisfied overall, but which at the same time has not managed to keep up with what is possible to admire in the videogame counterparts of the product.

This is mainly due to some not very inspired villains, despite the story of the first meeting between the very young Nate and the good Sally can arouse enormous interest from the public. The overall result is still more than good despite not comparing itself with the damn fascinating works of Naughty Dog, in fact in the review we can read: