A little less than two months after its release in theaters Sony has recently released the official poster of Uncharted, the film inspired by the famous video game saga developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation console. The image, present in this news, is the first release after the trailer, which was full of easter eggs and quotes.

The very first trailer, and so far unique, has many quotes inside it, which we told you about in this article, but now the official poster of the film gives us a first look at Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan, played by Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg respectively. The colors and the setting fully reflect the game, already making many users happy.

The official trailer, released last October, had revealed the theatrical release date of this new film, along with a first look at the video game’s iconic characters, played by actors. From what little it is possible to see, we can hypothesize that the two famous characters will be in search of a treasure, which will most likely push them to travel the routes of ancient ships.

All fans of the saga they look forward to this cinematic adaptation, which from what is revealed both on the trailer and from the first images, will be a prequel, going to tell how Nathan and Victor met. Wahlberg himself had partly joked about this fact, having posted a very short video a few months ago in which he had Sully’s iconic mustache.

Official poster for Uncharted pic.twitter.com/aZQ0cBtRWb – Nibel (@Nibellion) December 15, 2021

The first official poster of Uncharted he immediately shows us how the two characters are very young, exploring a period of time long before the games, when the two didn’t fully know each other and still didn’t trust each other. To be able to see how this film adaptation has been treated, we just have to wait for the next 18 February 2022, release date exclusively in cinemas.