Netflixdirectly through his own app, confirmed the Italian release date of the film Uncharted, which is the feature film based on Naughty Dog’s games. The date is August 26, 2022, for Italy.

Uncharted had already been available for a few weeks in the US on Netflix and we were waiting for the Italian release date. There official description of the film on Netflix it reads: “Cunning treasure hunter Nathan Drake and his rebellious mentor Sully set out on a perilous adventure in search of Magellan’s lost gold.”

Uncharted lasts 1 hour and 56 minutes. The feature film was released in Italian cinemas in February 2022. The film is a kind of new story of the origins of Nathan Drake, the protagonist of the games. In this version, the treasure hunter is still a thief and meeting Sully will give him the chance to become the man we all know, as well as go in search of his missing brother.

Uncharted

Uncharted is directed by Ruben Fleischer (Welcome to Zombieland, Venom …). Nathan Drake is played by Tom Holland (Spider-Man), while Mark Wahlberg plays the role of Sully. Sophia Ali plays Chloe Frazer, while Antonio Banderas plays the main antagonist, Moncada.