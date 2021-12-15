A new poster of the film has been released Uncharted with Tom Holland as Nathan Drake e Mark Wahlberg in Sully’s. Compared to the first trailer for the upcoming adaptation, there’s not much to glean from the poster, but it’s still nice to see Drake and Sully together again.

The poster, which you can see at the bottom of this article, features Drake and Sully on what appears to be a rocky shore alongside several wrecked sailing ships. Beyond that, there’s nothing to report other than the fact that there are definitely some weird lights everywhere they are and Sully doesn’t have his iconic mustache yet.

“Uncharted introduces the intelligent Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) to the public and shows his first treasure hunt adventure with partner Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg)“, reads the synopsis of the upcoming film.”Inspired by the acclaimed video game series, this action-adventure epic travels the world and follows Nate and Sully as they embark on a perilous search for the “greatest treasure ever found” while also finding clues that could lead to Nate’s lost brother.“. Below you can take a look at the poster.

We found Tom Holland’s 2022 plans on this exclusive #UnchartedMovie poster. 2.18.2022 pic.twitter.com/KPyzk6NypY – Fandango (@Fandango) December 15, 2021

Uncharted is currently scheduled for release on February 18, 2022.

Source: Push Square