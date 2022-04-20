It has been nearly five years since the launch of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and you are from the exit of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. When these chapters came out, it was clear that the series would be on hiatus for a while since Naughty Dog he turned his attention to other things. It appears, however, that the developer is now ready to return to the beloved franchise.

Apparently Naughty Dog would have started recruiting for the development of future Uncharted games. Christina-Marie Drake McBrearty recently announced on LinkedIn that she has been hired by Naughty Dog as her lead recruiter, and based on her post, it looks like her main focus will be building a team for future Uncharted games.

“It’s even more special to be able to build future teams not only for the new titles, but also for the Uncharted legacy, which is very personal and specific to me and my family.“he wrote. McBrearty also says it” will help provide staff in a variety of roles, with a primary focus on creative roles. ”

Certainly the Uncharted series continues to be loved by fans and surely this news can only be warmly received. However, we will have to wait a long time to find out more.

Source: VGC