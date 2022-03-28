Uncharted is undoubtedly one of the series that made Naughty Dog one of the most famous and appreciated companies in the videogame panorama. However, in the last few hours, the company has decided that will close a chapter of the series forever.

Through your account Twitter official, Naughty Dog announced that will stop all support for Uncharted: Fortune Hunter. The title, released in 2016 on the App Store and Google Store, is one spin-off and free-to-play of the mobile saga. It is not, however, an action-adventure like the main chapters of the series, but a puzzle game which incorporates the typical atmosphere of Uncharted.

Uncharted: Fortune Hunter is closely connected with Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. By playing the mobile title, users can unlock various cosmetic items for use in the multiplayer mode of the PlayStation 4 game. However, Uncharted: Fortune Hunter has been removed from all stores and players will no longer be able to make in-game purchases. In any case, Naughty Dog has confirmed that whoever owns the game installed on their device will still be able to play it offline.

In this regard, Naughty Dog stated that “as of today, in-game purchases of treasure maps and bags of orbs have been disabled and the game is no longer available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store. However, you can continue playing offline until the game is removed from your mobile device“.

An important notice for UNCHARTED: Fortune Hunter players: pic.twitter.com/rHMLvv7X2L – Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) March 28, 2022

Despite the fact that the Uncharted series is one of the best known in the world of video games, the title for mobile has not gained a great following. Now, six years after its release, Naughty Dog is permanently turning the plug on Uncharted: Fortune Hunter.

