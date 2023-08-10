It seems that the following of the movie Of Uncharted be still scheduledat least according to reports from Charles Roven, producer of Atlas Production who is still one of those in charge of setting up the project of the new film centered on the Sony PlayStation series.

Atlas Productions it is in fact a main element in the Uncharted film project, together with Columbia Pictures and PlayStation Productions, therefore Roven’s voice is quite authoritative on this topic. According to the producer, plans are still afoot for the new cinematic Uncharted.

“Of course, we had a lot of fun with that film, the fans liked it and even those who were new to the series enjoyed it. So we definitely have intend to make another one“, Roven said in an interview published by the Hollywood Reporter.