It seems that the following of the movie Of Uncharted be still scheduledat least according to reports from Charles Roven, producer of Atlas Production who is still one of those in charge of setting up the project of the new film centered on the Sony PlayStation series.
Atlas Productions it is in fact a main element in the Uncharted film project, together with Columbia Pictures and PlayStation Productions, therefore Roven’s voice is quite authoritative on this topic. According to the producer, plans are still afoot for the new cinematic Uncharted.
“Of course, we had a lot of fun with that film, the fans liked it and even those who were new to the series enjoyed it. So we definitely have intend to make another one“, Roven said in an interview published by the Hollywood Reporter.
No precise information on the new Uncharted
For the rest, however, information about it is completely missing, since there have been no announcements from other characters involved in the project. The first Uncharted movie was released in February of 2022, starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Sully.
Although it didn’t exactly get a great reception from the critics, from a commercial point of view it was a moderate success, which probably prompted Sony to give the green light for another adaptation, which will place as second chapter of the film series, awaiting further information.
In the meantime, the Gran Turismo film has also arrived, also not very well received by critics who have also argued about the exploitation of a real incident within the story, but which could still find favor with the public.
As for the reference video game series, everything is still silent on a possible Uncharted 5.
