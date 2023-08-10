Producer Charles Roven spoke about the interest that still exists in continuing with the films of Uncharted after its box office success. Charles Roven is a renowned film and television producer who has left a deep mark on the entertainment industry. Throughout his career, Roven has been involved in the production of numerous successful and acclaimed films, spanning a wide range of genres.

His focus on executive producing and his ability to carry out ambitious projects have made him an influential figure in Hollywood. His name is closely associated with prominent film projects that have resonated with global audiences, cementing his reputation as a talented and visionary producer.

This was the answer that Roven gave regarding a sequel to Uncharted:

Oh yeah! We had a really good time with that movie. The fans really liked the movie, and the people who didn’t know anything about the game also liked the movie. So we’re definitely looking to do another one of those.

Uncharted 2 could bring Tom Holland back as Nathan Drake for a new adventure, but the sequel has not yet been confirmed by sony.

Despite failing to match the $1 billion-plus success of the Super Mario Brosthe first installment of Uncharted it was a considerable success at the box office, grossing $402 million worldwide. Not bad, especially after the movie wasn’t well received by critics.

In fact, these figures made Uncharted in one of the highest-grossing video game-based movies of all time. The success led the head of sonyTom Rothman, to describe it as a “new franchise” in May 2022.

You can currently view Uncharted through Max.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter