The Uncharted movie and The Last of Us TV show are “just the beginning” of Sony’s PlayStation push beyond games, the company has said.

In a video published to mark the beginning of CES 2021, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan mentioned the Tom Holland Uncharted movie as well as the HBO The Last of Us show as “just the beginning of the expansion of our storytelling into new media and even wider audiences”.

“Sony is a creative entertainment company, and entertainment has never been more important,” Ryan continued.

Sony’s push to broaden PlayStation beyond games will soon bear fruit. Back in May 2019, Sony launched PlayStation Productions to develop and produce film and TV projects based on the company’s catalog of more than 100 games. In December 2020, Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra said 10 projects based on Sony’s video games were in production: three movies and seven TV series.

We know about Uncharted and The Last of Us. What else could be in the works? A God of War movie? An Horizon show? A Bloodborne anime? A family-friendly Knack series aimed at kids?

We’ve already got Tom Holland playing a young Nathan Drake. Who would play Kratos in any potential God of War movie or TV show? What about Aloy?

And who should play Knack?