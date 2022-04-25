A post on the Epic Games Store has listed the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection as releasing for PC on 20th June.

the Blog in question documents all of the biggest PC releases coming this year. If you scroll down through the months of spring and into the warmer summer months, you will soon see Nathan Drake, along with Sully and Sam, all looking back at you.

“Two remastered console classics come to the PC in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. The package contains Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, which has Nathan Drake hunting down pirate treasure across the globe. The levels are vast, exotic puzzles to explore and solve ,” writes Epic.

“Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is the first game of the series not to star Nathan Drake. Players control Chloe Frazer as she steps into the lead role, hunting the Tusk of Ganesh.”

Along with this description, Epic also shares a link to the game’s sales page. However, the sales page itself still only states that the PC release of Legacy of Thieves is “coming soon”.

Earlier this month, Nathan Drake actor Nolan North shed more light onto Amy Hennig’s departure from Naughty Dog during the development of Uncharted 4.

And, while you wait for the Legacy of Thieves PC release, you will soon be able to enjoy Sony’s film adaptation on Uncharted at home, as Tom Holland’s debut outing as Nathan Drake will be available to stream from tomorrow.