A screenshot shows that Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy Platinums would be replaced with a unique one.

During the day tomorrow arrives at the stores Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PS5, a remastered compilation of the last two games in the saga developed by naughty dog. In addition to the improvements already known, the title incorporates some welcome features such as the ability to transfer saved games and trophies from our PS4.

However, something that seemed positive has been clouded by a peculiarity that we have known once we take a look at the list of trophies. Advance by a user in Redditwe can see that the collection he only has a platinum trophy despite including both Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy, something that has generated debate in the community. In the image you can see that if you complete The Lost Legacy you will get a Gold trophy which will be needed for the Platinum itself.

Screenshot by Reddit user NateDrake75

When multiplayer is removed, its trophies disappearThe Platinum trophy is PlayStation’s way of offering the highest distinction to the completist player, generally being awarded when they achieve the maximum or a large number of trophies over the course of the game. Many players disagree with the decision, especially those who decide to import the trophies from the previous generation and those who hoped to enjoy the two games independently. Obviously, multiplayer trophies have also been removed as this mode has been removed from the collection.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection launches on PlayStation 5 this Friday January 28, although a PC version is planned that will arrive later. In 3DJuegos we have already been able to review in advance how the revamped graphics feel to this edition, and Alejandro Pascual makes it clear in his analysis of the game that it is a port that is not very ambitious but equally enjoyable.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, Uncharted 4, Uncharted The Lost Legacy, Naughty Dog, PS5, Trophies and Platinum.