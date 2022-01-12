As many will already know, on the 28th of this first month of 2022 a new version of Uncharted, however, it was not immediately clear what it contains. It is about Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and if you are wondering what games it includes, know that it will bring us up PlayStation 5 the winning combination of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End And Uncharted: the Lost Legacy, clearly both optimized for the new flagship console.

These are two titles that in their respective counterparts on PS4 have been able to fascinate and entertain users, with really excellent average ratings, and with a general appreciation that has made all – or almost – audiences and critics agree.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End tells of the latest adventure of Nathan Drake, who in addition to thinking about his future is overwhelmed by the past, so much that he has to deal with himself and his family (in addition to all the dangers that his journey away from home will entail). An action title with incredible direction, an absurd quality (which will be even more accentuated by the new graphics) and much more; a video game where, citing our Uncharted 4 review, “the real protagonist is life “.

Of Uncharted: the Lost Legacy instead there was often talk, also and above all about his identity. It is about a spin off dedicated to two of the women we met in the titles dedicated to Nathan (Chloe Frazer And Nadine Ross), which in many ways and due to its technical similarity with Uncharted 4 it had been mistaken by some for a simple DLC. Instead, it is a full-blown chapter, which despite deviating from the trend dedicated to our favorite thief, has an absurd quality and a duration worthy of a stand-alone game. Again, we offer you our review of the game.

In short Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes two amazing games, all of which can be played in improved look on PS5, an opportunity that fans of the epic created by Naughty Dog they cannot let them slip away.