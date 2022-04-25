Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has a date of exit up PCannounced byEpic Games Store: the collection will also be available on the Windows platform starting from 20 June.

In the review of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PS5 we talked about the great value of this remasterwhich includes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, and which will finally become accessible to PC users for the first time ever.

“Two timeless remastered classics come to PC with Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection,” reads the Epic Games Store. “The pack includes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, in which Nathan Drake scours the entire world in search of pirate treasure.”

“Vast levels and exotic puzzles await for you to discover and solve. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is the first game in the series in which Nathan Drake will not be featured.”

“The players will take on the role of Chloe Frazer, a character who will gradually take on the role of the protagonist, and will set out in search of the Fang of Ganesh.”

The release date of the collection on PC is not yet updated on Steamwhere the product page always shows a generic 2022.