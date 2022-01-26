The “job” of the explorer has always made young and adults dream: the possibility of experiencing adventures on the edge of reality, with danger ready to strike from behind, is something that we all dream of at least once in our life. Books, movies and video games have made us experience something close, with Indiana Jones ready to launch her whiplash and Lara Croft to solve yet another puzzle. However, it was in 2007 that Nathan Drake, what at first might have seemed like a simpleton when compared to his older colleagues, arrives on the field ready to entertain, excite and even laugh in his saga called Uncharted. Today we are here for the review of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, a collection of two games that proposes the last two adventures released.

The games in question are Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End And Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, with the latter being also the first chapter without Nathan Drake, which a bit like he did later Spider-Man: Miles Morales, offers a standalone adventure sequel to the previous chapter, but with other characters.

Sic Parvis Magna

Many translations, little room for interpretation: from little to much, a concept by Sir Francis Drake who wanted to sum up at the time of his travels the fact that every great adventure has a beginning, but it is the way to go, that which leads to its end, which reserves true glory.

We have already trodden the road traveled to get to this point 5/6 years ago, experiencing what was immediately announced as the last adventure of Nathan Drake, a character who over time has entered the hearts of many players with his light-hearted doing. and his funny ways, but also with his ability to survive any storm and get out of it thanks to his shrewdness.

There is little to say about the plot of these two games, the same as the original versions (you can find the reviews of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End And Uncharted: the Lost Legacy by clicking on the respective links): the writing of the two games is fresh, modern and capable of entertaining, especially thanks to the help of the cinematic style used for the game. Playing them one after the other you may feel like you have a game and its DLC in front of you, but trust me when I tell you that theLost Legacy will delight you, also thanks above all to the interpersonal relationships between the two protagonists, certainly of equal charisma with our beloved Drake.

From PS4 to PS5

So if we talk about concepts such as “from small things to big things”, then we cannot fail to make the parallelism with the generational change from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5: this collection, in fact, offers two games that already at the time were squeezing for good PS4 but now, on PS5, they find new life and new energy. The porting was done, however, by implementing some innovations due to the new console (and its peripherals).

First, let’s talk about the DualSense: The way haptic feedback has been implemented is fantastic. The game since PS4 offered agitated phases, naked and raw fights and a series of adrenaline moments. The DualSense will send you that adrenaline with its vibration, making you feel every punch given, shot or jump made. Also brilliant is the way the string gives you a strange effect on the triggers, almost making us want to have a Uncharted 5 in the next years.

Another plus to remember are the fast uploads: the SSD manages to do magic even with these two games, allowing you to cancel those uploads that – although they were not disruptive in the originals – will now be soon forgotten. The implementation of the3D audio in the game: in this way it will be even more immersive to escape from enemies, jump from wall to wall and avoid dozens of bullets ready and graze your head.

For fans of the technical specifications, the game offers three modes distinct but interesting: the first is the Fidelity Mode, which will make you play at 30 FPS but with fantastic 4K resolution; the second is the Performance Mode, which will optimize the game to target 4K (upscaled from 2K) on a UHD TV, or which will allow you to experience an improved 1080p (starting from 2K) on a FullHD TV; the third, for the more hardcore, will be the mode Performance +, which will give access to the beloved ones 120 FPS (strictly in FullHD, even if you need a TV with VRR).

The end of everything?

Uncharted 4 is the last chapter (for now) dedicated to Nathan Drake, while Uncharted: The Lost Legacy has told new stories and is, at the moment, the last game released series: Naughty Dog later focused on The Last of Us Part 2, and many times there has been talk of a possible return, always denied. If there is one thing though Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection shows is that adventures of this type are lacking in the videogame landscape, and are increasingly needed to be able to make thousands of players dream of dealing with ancient treasures and mysteries to be revealed.

Uncharted in fact it does not shine for its freedom of action, it does not have a vast world to explore freely: on the contrary, however, it knows how to give the player the right freedom to undertake actions of some kind within the map, he knows how to make you choose how to deal with it. firefight, but above all it offers a world to explore which, even if not totally open, is still brilliant and ready to excite you, regardless of whether in front of you you will find a treasure chest, a golden cup, the ark of the covenant or a simple coin.