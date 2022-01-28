Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is available starting today on PS5 and could not miss a spectacular trailer launch in Italian, to enhance once more the excellent quality of the dubbing of the Naughty Dog series in our language.

As you may have read in the Uncharted review: Legacy of Thieves Collection, we are faced with one remaster definitely well done, able to make two authentic jewels belonging to the action adventure genre even more beautiful.

The video promo published by Sony is also really well done, able to contrast different sequences and characters going from one title to another without interruption, and the result is spectacular.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is available for purchase for € 39.99, but if you own Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and / or Uncharted: The Lost Legacy you can have the whole package for only 10 €.