Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes a single Platinum: apparently Sony has changed the list of Trophies to link it to a single product, the collection precisely, considering The Legacy of Thieves as a simple DLC.

Received with excellent marks in the international press, Uncharted: Collecting The Legacy of Thieves Brings On PS5 the remastered versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and the stand alone expansion Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. But something seems to have been lost along the way.

A difference that users looking for two easy Platinums immediately noticed: i Trophies of the fourth installment of the Naughty Dog series have been left practically intact, but those of the expansion have undergone a major defection.

If you care a lot about your Trophy list, it could certainly annoy you, of course, but luckily the package has many other advantages that can make you turn a blind eye to the matter.

