Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which remastered Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, will arrive shortly.

To alleviate the remaining wait, a comparative video appeared on ResetEra that compares the original versions and the upcoming remastered versions.

But not only that, the user Dicttator has reported all the features that will be present on PS5:

DualSense Wireless Controller Features: Feel the action unfold with the tactile feedback of the DualSense Wireless Controller through punches, vaulting and vehicles. Experience tension in string swings with dynamic adaptive triggers.

Fast Loading: Quickly get back to the adventure with the PS5’s super-fast SSD and near-instant loading times.

3D Audio: Hear the world of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection come to life around you with 3D audio.

Fidelity Mode: Play in super-sharp native 4K resolution with a target framerate of 30fps.

Performance Mode: Play with a smooth target framerate of 60 fps. Gamers with 4K screens will experience 4K resolution upscaled from a base resolution of 1440p. Gamers with 1080p HD TVs will experience 1080p resolution “supersampled” from a base of 1440p with improved anti-aliasing.

Performance + Mode: Play with a high impact 120 fps target framerate and 1080p resolution.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be available on January 28th.

Source: ResetEra.