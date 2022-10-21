Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has landed in recent days also on PC and obviously could not miss the video analysis made by Digital Foundrysigned in this case by Alex Battaglia.

In our review of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PC we talked very well about the conversion made by Iron Galaxy Studios, albeit net of a limited amount of graphic adjustments.

An aspect on which Battaglia has inevitably pointed his finger, complaining about the inability to manage resolution and refresh rate in a free way, as well as in general the presence of few options through which to scale the game on the various configurations.

Positive words were spent with respect to the presence of various upscaling technologies, from DLSS to FSR 2.0, passing through a traditional scaler. However, the final quality of some effects seems to be inferior to the PS5 counterpart, which is certainly something anomalous.

Battaglia finally reported the optimized settings and those that should reproduce a graphics almost identical to that seen on PlayStation 5: