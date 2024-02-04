Although the franchise has been at a standstill, on a gaming level, for several years now, Uncharted remains one of the most successful IPs among PlayStation exclusives.

For some time there has been talk about the fact that Bend Studio was working on a new chapter of the series but, apparently, any plan in this regard appears to have been shelved.

More insistent rumors, however, speak of the fact that Sony and PlayStation have in mind the creation of a remake of the first chapter of the franchise and a recent report would seem to confirm this scenario.

This indiscretion comes from Xbox Era's Nick Baker. The aforementioned insider has an excellent track record and recently correctly revealed almost all the games featured in PlayStation's latest State of Play before the live broadcast. Therefore, this new indiscretion could prove accurate.

The insider also revealed that Sony's new lens is to make more remakes of its successful IPs. Among the franchises in question, Sony may be planning a remake of the entire original God of War trilogy.

Uncharted: Drake's Fortune was the turning point for Naughty Dog, a team that until then had worked on platform series such as Crash Bandicoot And Jak & Daxter.

However, being the first chapter of Uncharted, the team had not yet found the right balance between gameplay and narrative typical of the series. In this sense a remake of the title in question could make various improvements.

Although we are only talking about rumors, if Sony were to announce that the remake of the first Uncharted is really in development, it is likely that the same treatment is also reserved for the other chapters of the trilogy.



