When a video game based on a commercial movie hits the stores, it already has the advertising campaign done and an appetizing number of sales guaranteed, especially if it is part of a million-dollar franchise. Year after year the situation seems to be reversed and the cinema seeks to take advantage of electronic games, at the top of the ranking of the entertainment industry. The union between both media is an inevitable fact and has signs of growing exponentially, given the figures that are handled in both options to combat boredom. ‘Uncharted’, the film adaptation of the popular title created by Naughty Dog for PlayStation, is the latest real-image version to hit theaters, presenting itself as a prequel to the video game saga with a notable incentive for new generations of viewers: the presence of Tom Holland. Since JA Bayona discovered him in ‘The Impossible’, the rise of this young actor has been phenomenal. The success of his role as Peter Parker in the renewed Spider-Man has catapulted him to fame, with which the hopes of the box office are once again pinned on his adventures, this time as a treasure hunter. Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali (‘Truth or Dare’), Tati Gabrielle (‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’) and Antonio Banderas complete the main cast, under the orders of Ruben Fleischer, the filmmaker responsible for the fun diptych of ‘Zombieland’ and the Discreet first installment of ‘Venom’.

‘Uncharted’, pure and simple entertainment without fuss, tells how the young Nathan Drake (Holland) and his colleague and mentor Victor «Sully» Sullivan (Wahlberg) met. Both characters are among the favorites of millions of console gamers. The video game series has sold over 44 million copies and consists of six installments to date. The potential audience is obvious. Emotion, action and mystery is what is proposed by an adventure film in which you travel around the world looking for a treasure, a well-exploited formula that does not seem to tire the average viewer or the Hollywood bigwigs. Not long ago, ‘Red Alert’ premiered directly on streaming, along the same lines, or the adaptation of the Disney attraction ‘Jungle Cruise’, both with Dwayne Johnson leading the artistic team. Holland, dedicated to the cause, proposes in fiction to recover the treasure of Ferdinand Magellan that the House of Moncada lost half a century ago, but what begins as a simple robbery leads to a mad race around the planet to seize the fortune. ahead of other eccentric competitors. Cracking multiple puzzles is the goal, with a reward of over five billion dollars. Echoes of Indiana Jones and the vindictive saga ‘The Search’ by the ineffable Nicolas Cage (who, incomprehensibly, has not been nominated for an Oscar for his unexpected performance in ‘Pig’).

Cinema and video games go hand in hand, a well-matched marriage that perhaps, in the future, could banish the superhero comic from the fashion of audiovisual adaptations. They come together in a symbiotic relationship that reminds us that a film is not limited to frames, not to say frames, there are also games, merchandising, comics, etc. Everything generates huge profits for the multinationals that monopolize the market. The transmedia narrative is yet to be explored, it can bear great fruit, while the consoles are sweeping the young… and not so young. The data is on the table.