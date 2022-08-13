When the Uncharted movie was announced, starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, many were somewhat skeptical, not so much for the qualities of the actor who had already demonstrated his qualities in the Spider-man saga, but for the treatment he the film world had reserved for films based on video games.

The Uncharted film, however, surpassed any hesitation, placing itself at the top of the sales charts in theaters and with Sony Pictures simply in soup of jujube for the success of the title. Success that is now repeating on Netflix USA.

In fact, on the day of its debut on the streaming platform, the title climbed the rerpoduzione charts, quickly placing itself among the first places, bypassing even the most long-lived and well-known works.

Could it be a moment of rebirth also for films based on video games? We hope so much, and we hope that bad experiences like past ones will never happen again.

Uncharted will be released on Netflix Italy on August 26th.

Source: Gamerant