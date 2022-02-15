There are still a few more days until Uncharted is released in theaters in our territory, however, the film has already reached certain European countries, where according to Varietythe new adventure of Nathan Drake on the big screen it has already raised the “hefty” amount of $21.5 million dollars.

Specifically in United Kingdom the film grossed $6.5 million, followed by Russia with $4.5 million, the Middle East with $4 million and Spain with $3.5 million. Compared to other movies released during these times of pandemic, Uncharted is having very good results at the box office, even with all the controversy behind the feature film and all its directors.

With a budget of $120 million, chances are that PlayStation Productions recover your entire investment once Uncharted reach more regions on February 18. Are you planning to go to the cinema to enjoy this new film? Leave us your answer in the comments.

And speaking of Unchartedthis week skins will be arriving from Nate and Chloe to Fortnite and here you can see how they look.

Publisher’s note: Even with the controversy, I do plan to go see Uncharted when it opens. I don’t have much faith in the movie, but as a video game fan, I’m intrigued to see what these new versions of the characters will be like on the big screen.

Via: Variety