Sony’s presentation continues to talk about. A few moments ago an action scene from the Uncharted movie was shared. In it, we could see Tom Holland playing treasure hunter Nathan Drake, performing numerous stunts and dodging intense hand-to-hand combat in a plane in mid-flight, before being fired from it, as happens in Uncharted 3 Drake’s Deception.

In addition to adrenaline, this look at a fragment of the film also allows us to see in detail the characters of the film, in which Chloe Frazer and Victor Sullivan appear confronting armed people just before deploying a parachute and letting the atmosphere plunge into sheer chaos.

Enjoy the extensive video here:

Let’s remember that in a few weeks we will be able to enjoy the film in movie theaters. The next February 17, 2022 will be available, to be precise, so get your best Nate cosplay ready to enjoy it with its respective portion of nachos.

Editor’s note: Although it seems that this film will be a rehash of events and characters from all video games, I have to admit that the few action scenes and special effects in it have satisfied me, for the moment.

Via: Sony