Film producer Charles Roven is “definitely looking to make another” Uncharted film adaptation.

In an interview with The Hollywood ReporterRoven was asked if there was a desire to continue the film franchise after its impressive box office success.

“Oh yeah! We had a really good time with that movie,” he said.

“The fans really liked the movie, and people who didn’t know anything about the game really liked the movie. So we are definitely looking to make another one of those.”

Uncharted movie trailer

The film made over $100m at the box office globally in its first weekend. Worldwide it made over $407m overall.

Impressive stuff, though since overshadowed by the success of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. Movie which crossed $1bn back in April and is now the biggest video game adaptation ever.

Still, it’s a good time for video game film adaptations and Sony is clearly wanting more.

Back in February, following the release of Uncharted, Sony Pictures boss Tom Rothman declared it a “new hit movie franchise for the company”. It seems Roven is in agreement.

Eurogamer’s Victoria Kennedy described the film as “good, old-fashioned, rip-roaring fun” despite its faults.