Uncharted: Drake's Fortune will have a remakelet's imagine for PS5 and PC: it was revealed by the well-known leaker Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Baker, who claims to have received this information from two different sources, complete with supporting evidence.

As you may recall, Baker correctly previewed all the State of Play games just a few days ago, reiterating the reliability of his leaksand therefore there is a real possibility that this time too he is reporting something real.

In this case we are talking about an actual remake, therefore of a game redesigned from scratch on a technical levelunlike Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, the remaster released on PS4 in 2015.