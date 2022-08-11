Given that Sony has decided to change its policy and expand its presence on PC, several exclusives are available through the Steam or Epic Games platforms. A catalog of games that grows over time, as evidenced by a brand new web page on the site PlayStation.

In fact, in addition to an FAQ, this new page titled “PlayStation Games for PC” mainly lists its range of exclusive titles available, starting with Aloy’s adventures with Horizon Zero Dawn launched in August 2020. More games are now available among including Kratos and Atreus in an optimized version of God of War, but also Deacon facing hordes of zombies in Days Gone.

And on the “Coming Soon” side of the tab, it makes sense that we will see the upcoming release of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered as well as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales by next fall. Even a certain Uncharted Collection: Legacy of Thieves is on the list.

Released on January 28, 2022 on PlayStation 5, the title has been the subject of numerous leaks regarding its release date on PC. The last clue, and no less important, suggested an impending launch. At the beginning of June, in fact, the title developed and published by Naughty Dog was screened through the Korean evaluation system to collect a classification equivalent to the PEGI, a guarantee of development in the final phase.

Since then Sony has not communicated anything on the subject but the presence of the game on this new web page is quite positive, especially since you can read the mention “Available on PC in 2022”. All that remains is to be patient while waiting for future official information.

Source: PSU