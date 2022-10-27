In these times Sony has been more open about releasing video games on its platform PlayStation in pcand releases like Spider-Man, Sackboy, Days Gone, God of War, among others have shown it. And although its rebirth is positive, it seems that the collection of Uncharted that arrived a couple of weeks ago did not have the best acceptance.

The independent data tracker Steam DB suggests that the collection drew a peak player count of 10,851 last weekend, which is significantly lower than the other games in pc own of PlayStation. This hasn’t happened to any of the previous releases, so it’s a bit of a concern.

To make a comparison, Horizon Zero Dawn debuted in Steam with a peak of around 56,000 players, and Spider-Man attracted around 66,000. God of War reached an even higher peak of around 73,000 players and days gone it drew around 27,000 on its launch weekend.

It is worth mentioning that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves has come out in a difficult time to compete, since games have gone by the wayside, being important releases of the month like Gotham Knights, Mario + Rabbids 2, among others. And as for the sister games, they were released during a quiet time that is not interrupted by more titles.

Via: VGC

editor’s note: This was certainly not a good period for Nathan Drake, hopefully with later games like Miles Morales there will be a greater opportunity to shine soon.