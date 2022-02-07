After Uncharted which hits theaters on February 18th, Tom Holland he doesn’t want to stop and would like to work on another video game-based film.

In a recent interview, Holland was asked what the next adaptation might be and his response was somewhat surprising: Jak and Daxter. That said, it’s probably no coincidence that the franchise is owned by Sony Interactive Entertainment and initially created by developer Naughty Dog.

“I would like to make a film about Jak and Daxter and I would like to play Jak“Holland said.”I’d like a live-action version of Jak and Daxter“.

Jak and Daxter’s choice is perhaps a bit odd, as the franchise’s latest major title, Jak 3, launched in 2004 on PlayStation 2. There have been a couple of spinoffs and a remastered collection since then.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

In the meantime, as already mentioned, the Uncharted film will be released in theaters on February 18 after several postponements. The cast includes Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan and Antonio Banderas as Santiago Moncada. The film will also see Sophia Ali (Grey’s Anatomy) as Chloe Frazer and Tati Gabrielle (The 100) as Braddock. The director is Ruben Fleischer (Venom).

Source: Comicbook.