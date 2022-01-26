With the launch of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and the imminent arrival of the film with Tom Holland, many are once again wondering if it will ever be developed. Uncharted 5. Naughty Dog does not rule it outbut it doesn’t even confirm it.

To touch on the topic during an interview with GamesRadar was veteran Shaun Escayg, who recently worked on Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, the two titles remastered in Uncharted: Collection L ‘Legacy of the Thieves. According to him, in Naughty Dog there is the attitude of “never say never”, that is, no possibility is excluded.

Shaun Escayg; “I think it’s safe that we can never say never. Uncharted is a franchise we love. That the studio loves. It’s a world we want to see more of. So I can tell you for sure.“

It must be said that in the past Neil Druckmann, one of the heads of the studio, had ruled out that Naughty Dog would continue to work directly on the Uncharted series, which according to his words should now be in the hands of another Sony internal team. We thought of Sony San Diego, but everything has always remained very hazy. Meanwhile, the franchise may have returned to Naughty Dog for some reason. The fact remains that we cannot exclude an Uncharted 5 in the future, from whichever direction it comes.

Naughty Dog is currently working on several projects, not yet revealed. Almost certainly a multiplayer game based on The Last of US 2, but there is also talk of a new intellectual property and a potential The Last of Us 3.