According to a theory reported on the pages of VGC, which we specify immediately, the new one should be taken with a grain of salt PS5 commercials celebrating console exclusives could include a teasers which would confirm the development of uncharted 5.

The footage was released this morning by Sony to reiterate that it’s now easier to find the console in stores. The commercial alternates clips inspired by various exclusive PS5 titles both made by PlayStation Studios and third parties, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Final Fantasy 16.

Among all the clips shown, however, there is one that is impossible to associate with a specific game. As we can see in the images below, the sequence in question shows a woman with a torch inside a cave, as she approaches and then gets her hands on what appears to be an ancient golden artifact.

Given the celebratory nature of the trailer (Sony itself “challenges” to identify all the games shown on the PlayStation Blog), the first thought is that it is a reference to Uncharted. But then why not use an actor who resembles Nathan Drake?

The idea therefore is that the sequences connect to a project not yet announced, perhaps just a new Uncharted with an unpublished protagonist. Maybe it’s about Cassiea name that, without spoilers, will surely sound familiar to those who have finished Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

In any case, it is a somewhat stretched theory and it is not excluded that it is simply a generic reference to the saga, although an “Uncharted 5” in the future is more than plausible.

Naughty Dog would seem unwilling to make a new chapter in the series, as confirmed by co-president Neil Druckmann in a recent interview. But nothing would prevent Sony from entrusting the IP to another studio, especially if we consider that Uncharted is a brand with millions of copies sold and a symbol of PlayStation. Among other things, this is the scenario painted a few weeks ago by the well-known leaker ViewerAnon. In addition, in April of last year Naughty Dog published job postings to “build future teams not only for new titles but also for the Uncharted legacy”.