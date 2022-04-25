Collection Uncharted: Legacy of Thieveswhich includes the fourth episode and the stand alone expansion The lost legacy, will arrive on PC on June 20th. It is not Sony to reveal it, but an update of the Epic Games Store for Windows that among the next releases lists the exclusive PlayStation collection released a few months ago on PS5 (click here to read the review). Although it is not an official statement from the parent company, it is practically certain that the game will arrive on PC given the process of some PlayStation exclusives that have seen the light on Windows years after the release on consoles, such as for example God of War in PS4 version. The collection of Unchartedin particular, it includes two titles in a remastered version compared to the first release in 2016, with native 4K resolution and new lighting effects.