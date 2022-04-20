Nolan North continues to talk about the development of Uncharted 4, the latest chapter starring Nathan Drake. The actor who has always given voice and face to one of Uncharted 4’s most beloved charactersexplained that the team had to repeat a full seven months of work after that Amy Hennig has left Naughty Dog.

North was invited to the podcast Couch Soupwhere he explained: “We shot Uncharted 4 with Amy Hennig for about seven months. We were doing well. She then she left Naughty Dog, and they got rid of everything she had done, including our work“.

After this event, the software house had to make some changes, for example “The original cast saw Graham McTavish», The actor who plays Cutter in the third chapter of the videogame series “in fact, it played an important role in Amy Hennig’s version of Uncharted 4“. Not only that, he also revealed that Todd Stashwick was to play Sam, while Alan Tudyk would play Rafe.

The most die-hard fans of the series they will know very well that Stashwick has been replaced by Troy Bakerwhile then the final version of Uncharted 4 saw the addition of secondary characters such as Nadine Ross (played by Laura Bailey).

While chatting about these changes to Uncharted 4 after Amy Hennig’s release, Nolan North made it clear that there is no hatred towards the author. She underlined this by saying: “This is the business. It happens in movies, on television. I’m just glad they didn’t delete everything“.

Amy Hennig is currently working on a new Star Wars game with Skydance Media. Obviously we don’t know a lot about this novelty. But it has been described as an adventure game with elements of action, story driven and that will make you live an original story. So you just have to wait to know all the details.