Uncharted 2 apparently it will be done: Mark Wahlbergwho plays the role of Victor “Sully” Sullivan in the film saga, revealed during an interview that the film script is ready.

The production of the sequel it could therefore leave soon, also given the proceeds of over 400 million dollars totaled by Uncharted against a budget of around 120 million. Naturally, an agreement will also need to be reached with the cast.

“I know someone wrote a script, they're still working on it but apparently I'll sport a mustache throughout the film,” the actor said. “Which makes perfect sense, since in the final scene of the first chapter I actually grew a moustache.”

“It took me a while to grow themalso because we tried with a fake mustache but I don't know, I don't have the confidence to wear something like that: it's like having a big piece of tape over my mouth and I feel ridiculous.”

“I admire actors who wear wigs, makeup, prosthetics and things like that – I once successfully used a prosthetic, but that was a long time ago.” You remember Boogie Nights, yes?