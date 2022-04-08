Perhaps the most unfortunate thing about the Supreme Court’s decision on the Electricity Industry Law (LIE) is that it leaves the issue undefined. Instead of a ruling that generates clear rules, we have uncertainty. Seven of the 11 ministers considered that some fundamental provisions of the LIE are unconstitutional; but since a qualified majority of eight was not reached, the Court did not declare it unconstitutional. At this time, then, the legislation is not constitutional. but not unconstitutional either. Sounds like an explanation from Liz Vilchis in the morning.

In practical terms, judges and amparo magistrates must define each case in litigation. They will have to meet the criteria of the majority in the Court, but they will set rules, many of which may be contradictory. Certain cases will return to the Court, where the ministers must define, now in one of the rooms, their definitive positions. The issue could even return to the plenary session, although as it would be in an amparo, and not in an action of unconstitutionality, a simple majority would suffice to reject the unconstitutional aspects of the law. It is absurd, of course, that an amparo requires a different majority than an action of unconstitutionality, but that is our legislation. On the other hand, when the rules are defined, several years will already have passed. In Mexico there is no clarity in the laws or expeditious justice.

The requirement of a qualified majority “does not exist in any other system”, the lawyer Alfredo Narváez Medécigo wrote in Nexos in 2014. “Although qualified majorities are effectively nonsense in the Mexican model of constitutional control, the full Court does not have the power to fail to comply with the requirement.”

The problems of legal interpretation will become more complicated by the contradictions of the ministers. President Arturo Zaldívar, for example, first stated that “Our job is to interpret the Constitution,” but then offered a series of ideological considerations, such as when he said that “economic competition, like any other right, is not an absolute right.” His role was not to resolve a philosophical issue, but to define whether or not the Constitution establishes a market. He also said that the law must take care of the stability and reliability of the electrical system, which should be decided by an engineer and not by a minister. His vote for Loretta Ortiz’s project, which declared the constitutionality of the law, had more political than legal arguments. Minister Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortiz Mena stated that “Any measure that involves giving preferential treatment to so-called dirty energy should be considered the most burdensome”, but he also voted in favor of the project. We will have to wait for the increase to know what the ministers wanted to say.

Claudia de Buen Unna, president of the Mexican Bar Association, stated yesterday on Twitter: “The legal union is in mourning. The decision of 4 ministers of the @SCJN endorsing the constitutionality of a law openly contrary to the Constitution is very worrying”. The majority opinion, which would have been definitive in any other country, maintains the path for the lower courts to grant amparos against the law, but President López Obrador will continue trying to amend the Magna Carta to make constitutional what is not unconstitutional today but neither constitutional. The subjects of the law, meanwhile, will live in uncertainty.

Abstention

With 93 votes in favor, 24 against and 58 abstentions, the General Assembly suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Commission. AMLO announced that Mexico would abstain in the vote to expel Russia from the “Security Council.” You got the wrong advice.

“When the laws are clear and precise, the role of the judge is nothing more than to verify a fact”, Cesare Beccaria