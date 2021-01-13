Leo Messi did not participate this Wednesday in the activation session that Ronald Koeman prepared for the team with views of tonight’s game against Real Sociedad in the New Archangel. Koeman admitted this Tuesday at the press conference prior to the game against Real Sociedad that the Argentine had felt discomfort in the game against Granada and for that he had been replaced. Some images revealed that the six-time Ballon d’Or touched in the area of ​​the biceps femoris of the left leg. As soon as 0-4 arrived, Koeman made the gesture of change, the Argentine accepted and replaced him.

Confirmed Messi’s annoyances and his absence in training this morning, The mystery opens around his participation in tonight’s game against Real Sociedad. Koeman would have to choose between tweaking the system or replacing the Argentine with Braithwaite or Trincao. Uncertainty, then, with Messi.