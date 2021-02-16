The National Electoral Council had planned to detail a recount of votes requested by the indigenous candidate Yaku Pérez, but the body suspended the work arguing “operational reasons.” Pérez and right-wing Guillermo Lasso are vying for second place in the presidential elections to enter the second round on April 11.

If the eventual recount of votes in Ecuador was already marked by controversy, now the National Electoral Council (CNE) throws uncertainty around the process. The agency announced on February 15 that it was suspending a meeting in which it planned to analyze the possibility of re-counting the votes.

The request for a recount had been made by the indigenous candidate Yaku Pérez, who maintains that there was fraud in the first round of the elections, held on February 7.

The CNE assured this Monday that the suspension of the meeting to discuss the count was due to “operational reasons.” Mario Calvache, spokesman for the CNE, declared that “they are still working on the inputs for the operation of the count” and is confident that the meeting will be held on Tuesday.







What the indigenous candidate asks for is a recount of half the votes in 16 provinces and another recount of 100% of the ballots in the province of Guayas. Pérez had a slight advantage over Lasso until data began to arrive from coastal regions, where Lasso has significant support.

Finally, Guillermo Lasso won 19.74% of the votes compared to 19.38% for Yaku Pérez. The winner of that first round was the leftist Andrés Arauz, a letter from former President Rafael Correa, who obtained 32.71% of the vote. Whoever is finally in second place will be the one who will face Arauz on April 11.

Indigenous movements announce marches and denounce electoral fraud

A part of the indigenous groups will begin from midnight this Monday “territorial mobilizations” with an “advance” towards Quito, the capital of the country.

It is the plan announced by Carlos Sucuzhaña, president of the Confederation of Peoples of the Kichwa Nationality of Ecuador. “We are not going to allow electoral fraud in the country,” says the indigenous leader.

Supporters of the Ecuadorian presidential candidate Yaku Pérez wait in front of the headquarters of the National Electoral Council (CNE). Quito, Ecuador, February 12, 2021 © José Jácome / EFE

This call is also supported by the Pachakutik political movement, the Confederation of Indigenous Organizations of the Ecuadorian Coast and several associations in the Amazon.

Already last week, the followers of Yaku Pérez demonstrated in several cities of the country with massive marches.

It is a climate of tension that comes after the retreat of Guillermo Lasso, who on Sunday announced that the initial pact agreed on the recount should now also be agreed with the other candidates who participated in the first round.

With AFP and EFE