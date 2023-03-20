By Lindsay Dunsmuir

(Reuters) – Traders and economists remained divided on whether the Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday, as more moves by the world’s top central banks to stem banking tensions and the fallout from the Credit Suisse acquisition kept markets going. nervous.

The US central bank will kick off its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday as policymakers weigh whether still-too-high inflation warrants an interest rate hike or whether the turmoil in financial markets outweighs those concerns. The Fed’s current range is 4.5% to 4.75%.

“I don’t think the Fed has good options here,” said Tim Duy, chief US economist at SGH Macro Advisors. “The risk is allowing inflation to become even more entrenched against the risk of exacerbating a broader banking crisis.”

Fed rate-linked futures on Monday reflected a roughly 70% chance of a quarter-point rise versus a roughly 30% chance of no change, a slight strengthening in expectations for the end of last week.

The Fed usually likes to indicate the expected outcome of its policy meetings so as not to upset financial markets, but the rapid pace of events over the past 10 days, in which two regional US banks failed and Credit Suisse was rescued by its rival UBS over the weekend changed this practice.

On Sunday, the Fed, as part of a coordinated move, offered daily currency swaps to banks in Canada, the UK, Japan, Switzerland and the eurozone to ease funding stress in global markets, although banks only borrowed tokens on Monday. The Fed has also created emergency liquidity support for US banks.

TO WALK OR NOT TO WALK?

“Barring a catastrophic collapse of the banking sector between now and Wednesday – which reverberates globally – they will focus on developments in the economy, which currently support further tightening of monetary policy,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief economist at High Frequency Economics, which forecasts an increase of a quarter of a percentage point in the interest rate.

She pointed to a raft of recent economic data, including a key inflation report last week, that suggest inflationary pressures are far from under control, and expects the Fed to raise its median forecast for the base rate later this week this week. year to 5.4% from 5.1% at the December meeting.

Inflation, while off its peaks, is still at 5.4% by the Fed’s preferred measures, well above the 2% target.

The Fed has also had something of a model in recent days, with the European Central Bank last Wednesday maintaining a 50 percentage point hike in interest rates, judging it will be able to hedge its monetary policy actions to combat high inflation. of those needed to allay fears about financial stability.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs, however, are predicting a lull in this week’s meeting due to the current volatility and with the help of a sharp drop in near-term inflation expectations. The investment bank then expects three more 25 basis point hikes in May, June and July, with the benchmark rate peaking in the 5.25% to 5.5% range.

“While policymakers have responded aggressively to shore up the financial system, markets appear not to be fully convinced that efforts to support small and medium-sized banks will prove sufficient,” they wrote. “We believe that Fed officials will therefore share our view that stress on the banking system remains the most immediate concern for now.”