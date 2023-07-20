He President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia on Wednesday of “deliberately” targeting the infrastructure used for the grain export through the Black Sea, just days after the crucial deal on that issue expired.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Agriculture, the russian army destroyed with missiles and drones part of the key infrastructure of the Chornomorsk, where 60,000 tons of cereals were stored that were to be exported by ship.

The events occurred after a second consecutive night of bombing in Odesa, a strategic southern port city, from which kyiv exported agricultural produce, crucial to world food.

kyiv and Moscow had an agreement mediated by Türkiye and the UN to create a safe corridor that allowed the departure of about 33 million tons of grains in recent months. However, Russia announced that it would let the agreement expire after the bombing that destroyed a bridge linking Russian territory with the annexed peninsula of Crimea.

By way of argument, the Kremlin denounced that its demand to lift the obstacles to the export of agricultural products was not being met and Russian fertilizers. Russia also accused Ukraine of using the maritime corridor, opened under the agreement, “for military purposes”.

At the moment, no ship dares to anchor in the ports of the Black Sea in the face of the new threats of bombing.

The truth is that the effects are already beginning to be felt in international trade, since some of these products have already become more expensive. At noon Wednesday, soft wheat gained 9.5 euros ($10.6) a tonne to 244 euros ($273) a tonne. Corn rose 9 euros, up to 246 euros per ton, that is, a global increase of almost 5 percent in two days for these cereals.

In the middle of this panorama, kyiv proposed on Wednesday to create international military patrols with a UN mandate to guarantee the security of its grain exports. across the Black Sea, according to a presidential adviser. But Russia warned that it considers those heading towards Ukraine as possible military vessels.

A new page of uncertainty opens in the cereal market

According to Sébastien Poncelet, a grain specialist at Agritel, “a new page of uncertainty opens in the cereal market”. However, he assures that “we are not facing the shock that the markets experienced after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022”, which boosted wheat to more than 400 euros per ton.

In addition, “Ukrainian operators claim to have the capacity to export up to 3.8 million tons per month by alternative routes: land, rail and river, through the Danube,” said Damien Vercambre, Inter-Courtage broker.

The Turkish-flagged cargo ship Polarnet departed from the Ukrainian port of Chernomorsk.

But “we are witnessing an escalation at the moment and it could continue in the coming weeks or months,” warned Andreï Sizov, of the SovEcon firm.

The latter would not be surprised if the Ukrainians “try to interrupt the transport of Russian grain, as a retaliatory measure” to the attacks on Odessa.

For now, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured this Wednesday that his country is willing to replace Ukrainian grain throughout the world, and even stated that they are ready to return to the Black Sea Agreement if the agreed conditions are met.

How is the situation on the ground?

On the battlefield, for his part, Ukraine affirmed this Wednesday that the counteroffensive it launched to recover the territories occupied by Russia is expected to be “long and difficult”. and insisted on the need to obtain Western tanks and F-16 fighters.

“Without any doubt, this operation will be quite difficult, long and will take a long time,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podoliak told AFP.

According to him, the main brake on the advance of the Ukrainian forces is “the depth of the minefields” laid for months by the Russian army and which measure from “four to sixteen kilometers”.

Ukrainian troops also suffer from “arms supply problems”, the adviser admitted, despite the efforts made by kyiv’s allies.

Meanwhile, the Russian army said it had advanced more than a kilometer in several “defensive operations” north of the city of Kupiansk, and claimed the capture of a railway station. “During the day, the advance of Russian units amounted to more than a kilometer in depth and up to two kilometers along the front,” the Defense Ministry said.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and EFE