Uncertainty in Lebanon changes the priorities of the population: “I want to learn first aid to help others in critical situations”

Now what It has ended the period established for the truce in Lebanonthe general population and the refugees of Palestine, many directly affected by violence, fear a new escalation of the conflict. While many people have begun to resume their lives and daily routinesmany others still deal with the trauma of a three -month period that altered their lives completely.

During the conflict, around One million people were forced to leave their homes. In the case of the refugee population of Palestine, it especially affected those who lived in camps located near the southern border, such as those of Rashidieh, Burj Shemali and El-Buss. Their lives were leisurely and reduced to a daily struggle for their survival.

Eman A.KH, 22-year-old Palestinian refugee of El-Buss camp, is one of the many people who lived this chaos. Eman, originally from Akka, is finally returning to his life after months of uncertainty: “Before the conflict, he studied medical laboratory sciences. My life revolved around studying, cooking and spending quality time With my family, ”he recalls.

Eman never imagined that his life would turn around in September 2024. Forced to flee from your home, She and her family took refuge in a small floor in the Nahr El-Bared camp, in northern Lebanon. On November 27, everyone returned to their homes at the El-Buss camp. They found one Hope to start again and build a better future. However, returning home was not exempt from difficulties. “When we returned, we were afraid to approach the windows or doors. The sound of Explosions persecuted us And we feared that the crystals could break at any time. ”

Palestine refugees and refugees try Chemical substances from pump residues. “I remember that my friend told me that her father felt dizzy most of the time and had difficulty breathing for this reason,” says Eman.

The conflict too His priorities have changed. Initially he planned to enroll in a university program this year, but decided to save his money for more urgent needs derived from the conflict, such as renting a shelter and ensuring the basics for his family. “My goals have changed,” he says. “Now I want to learn first aid in order to help others in critical situations. ”

Like Eman, Palestine refugees and refugees in Lebanon focus Rebuild your homes, heal trauma and rest each other to get ahead. However, the challenges persist. Access to medical care, education and mental health support is limited, taking into account the context of the population in Lebanon. The United Nations Agency for the refugee population of Palestine, UNRWA, It is the only way they have to meet their most basic needs. Also now They survive with the threat of a new conflict Follow in everyone’s mind.

With the Arrival of the Sacred Month of Ramadanthe refugee population of Palestine in all the camps of Lebanon are preparing to find moments of peace and hope after the chaos lived. The streets of the camps and their homes are filled with lights and decorations, providing a sense of warmth and neighborhood unit. This small but significant act of preparation reflects its Resilience and determination of rebuilding their lives, even while they continue to heal the wounds of the last three months.

In UNRWA They arrived at enable 12 shelters for people who fled violence And the attacks. There the agency’s teams made available to refugees and refugees protection, hot foods and Psychosocial support activities.

While uncertainty is maintained, the International community should not forget the difficult situation of refugees such as Eman. His stories are a testimony of the strength of the human spirit, but they also underline the urgent need for sustained humanitarian support and lasting peace.