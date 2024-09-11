Mexico City.– Reforms in Mexico, the judicial reform, and the elections in the United States are creating a climate of uncertainty for investment, which affects the creation of new jobs, warned Alberto Alessi, general director of ManpowerGroup for Mexico.

At a press conference, the company representative said that 400 to 450 thousand jobs will be created by the end of 2024, which he described as a conservative forecast.

“In the case of the reform of the Judicial Branch, we are indeed seeing that there are intentions, if you will, at a national level, that are quite conservative regarding the issue of job creation, and this is because many of the investments are currently on stand-by. “We are bringing close to 35 billion dollars of investment to the country from the United States, and many of these businessmen have temporarily put these investments on hold until they see what the result of this new reform will be,” he stressed.

He recalled that a review of the USMCA will be carried out in 2026 and that one of its chapters emphasizes the independence of powers when resolving labor issues.

“A little bit because of the interpretations made by various American chambers and associations, we have even seen various publications in the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post, it seems that we would not be sailing there,” he considered. He warned that there is a lot of foreign investment that is waiting for the presidential elections in the United States, since the Republican candidate, Donald Trump, wants to continue to encourage what is done in that country, and somehow establish tariffs on goods and services that are exported to American soil. Alessi affirmed that there are several factors that are putting a brake on new investments and, therefore, the creation of more jobs, one is legal uncertainty, another is infrastructure, which has to do with the saturation of ports, airports and highways. “It seems unbelievable, but we are not able to build, to the same extent that demand requires, new industrial buildings. In some cases, depending on the state, it has to do with the development of industrial parks, which was not planned and now there is a whole issue of urban planning designed for it. “In others, there are industrial buildings, but there is not enough energy. That is to say, there, let’s say, CFE has not yet managed to finish the last mile to be able to deliver energy to these industrial plants,” Alessi stressed.