Germany, the Netherlands and Ireland were the last countries to join the list of States that decided to temporarily suspend the administration of the British vaccine due to cases of possible blood clots after its application in some patients. From the United Kingdom and the same pharmacist, they maintain that the drug is “safe”.

Several European countries have expressed their fear and doubts regarding the safety of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford after detecting some cases of blood clotting in recently vaccinated people. The latest countries to join the growing list of vaccine suspensions were Germany, Ireland and the Netherlands.

The temporary and precautionary suspension is given as a way of extreme precaution against what they consider to be a serious side effect, however it has not been possible to demonstrate that coagulation is related to the vaccine and both the British health regulator and the pharmaceutical company have come out in defense of your product.

Germany was the last country to join the list of temporary suspensions of AstraZeneca doses, as confirmed by its Minister of Health. This would be a serious credibility blow to the company because Germany is the main power in the European Union and the most populous country on the continent.

The Netherlands suspended the application of the vaccine until March 28 in order to wait for more studies to dispel or confirm doubts about the drug.

A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus disease in her car in Milan, Italy, on March 15, 2021. © Flavio Lo Scalzo / Reuters

The suspicions came after the Dutch Medicines Agency (ANM) received documentation from Denmark and Norway, where the application of this vaccine has also been suspended.

“We must always err on the side of caution, so it is advisable to press the pause button now as a precautionary measure,” said the acting Dutch Minister of Health, Hugo de Jonge, according to the EFE news agency. To this will be added the exhaustive monitoring of all those citizens who have received this vaccine and may present symptoms.

A similar situation was experienced by Ireland, after its drug agency received the same reports from Norway and Denmark. In this island country, the vaccination of 30,000 people was automatically suspended for prevention, although they assure that this will not affect the vaccination rates in general calculations.

Some 110,000 doses of AstraZeneca have been administered in Ireland, which is approximately 20% of the total in the country.

The UK and AstraZeneca maintain that the vaccine is “safe”

Faced with the growing controversy, the MHRA, the British drug regulatory agency, spoke in favor of the safety of this vaccine. In the statement they denied that it caused blood clots or any serious side effects.

“We are closely examining the reports, but considering the large number of doses administered and the frequency with which blood clots can occur naturally, the available evidence does not indicate that the vaccine is the cause,” said the safety officer. of vaccines at the MHRA, Phil Bryan.

The same company also published a statement in defense of itself and its product. According to the company, data from people who have received this vaccine in Europe show that of 17 million, 22 patients have suffered a pulmonary embolism and 15 a thrombosis, remarkably low figures.

That ratio, AstraZeneca stresses, “is much lower than might be expected naturally in a general population of that size, and is similar to other licensed Covid-19 vaccines.”

The future of the vaccine will depend on the widespread study carried out by the European Medicines Agency, which will publish its report next week.

Over the past few days, controversy has surrounded the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford in several respects. First, there was no exact precision of the level of effectiveness that the vaccine achieves in immunized people, something that meant that in many countries it was only used for people under 55 years of age. In addition, the company had supply problems with the European Union, something that caused it to demand the doses signed by contract.

So far, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Bulgaria, Ireland and the Netherlands have suspended the use of the vaccine, while several countries such as Austria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxembourg recalled a specific batch when detecting cases of thrombosis . To this must be added the restriction in the Italian region of Lombardy after registering another case.

Despite this, several countries have been prudent to make decisions so abrupt that they may affect the vaccination process and decided to go ahead, such as France, Spain or Poland.

with EFE and Reuters