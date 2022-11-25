The premiere of “La reina del sur 3” caused chaos on social networks, believing that this season will be the last of the famous Teresa Mendoza. With Telemundo betting once on its star series, Kate del Castillo warned fans that they should be attentive to what the fate of her character would be.

But not everything has been happiness for the production. After its release, much has been said about its rating, which would not be the same as past episodes. According to data from Final Nielsen Overnight Ratings, “Queen of the South 3” was seen by 1,200,000 people. In the meantime, Univision’s “Los ricos tambien lloran” surpassed that figure with a total of 1,400,000 viewers.

Why haven’t the episodes of “La reina del sur 3” been broadcast?

Fans reported on social networks that episodes 26 and 27 of “La reina del sur 3” have not been broadcast on TV. On both days, the television station modified its programming, placing movies on Teresa Mendoza’s schedule.

Telemundo’s programming was modified again. Photo: Telemundo

Apparently, the sports content for the Qatar 2022 World Cup has covered more of the Telemundo grid. Likewise, the chain shared a preview of the series, indicating that it gave up its space for special programming. “La reina del sur 3″ will be broadcast again on Monday, November 28.

What will happen in chapter 26 of “The Queen of the South 3”

The plot will take us to see Teresa and Landero about to capture the ‘Black Rider’. Everything indicates that both will follow the villain or villain, since it was revealed that this character is Karen, wife of Abel, owner of a mine.